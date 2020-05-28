SAHARA Las Vegas plans for June 4 reopening

Following orders from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak lifting the government-mandated closure of casino operations, SAHARA Las Vegas will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Leadership for the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort anticipate following a phased approach to reopening. The casino floor, rooftop pools along with dining outlets including Northside Café, CASBAR Lounge and Starbucks will be available for guests to enjoy on opening day. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés will resume operations beginning Friday, June 5.

Upon reopening, SAHARA Las Vegas will follow a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols under the resort’s SAHARA Cares program. SAHARA Las Vegas collaborated with health experts to establish hundreds of additional practices to minimize risk for guests and team members.

“We remain resolute in ensuring both guests and team members can feel safe when they come to our resort,” said Paul Hobson, SAHARA Las Vegas senior vice president and general manager. “Our guests may notice some of the changes we have made for safety, however what hasn’t changed is our commitment to delivering the same great, personalized experience they’ve come to expect from us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back on June 4.”