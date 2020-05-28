Tachi Palace Casino Resort announced two phase reopening beginning May 28

Tachi Palace Casino Resort officials announced the property will reopen in two phases beginning May 28, 2020, at 9 a.m. with numerous added safety measures in place including the use of infrared cameras to determine body temperatures of associates and guests. Associates and guests also will be required to wear masks and must be 21 to enter.

“We have missed our patrons and are excited to welcome them back,” said Michael Olujic, general manager of Tachi Palace Casino Resort. “Of course, the health and safety of our guests and team members remain our top priority and we have implemented numerous protective measures including reconfiguring the slot floor, adding separation shields and additional sanitizing stations. We are opening the casino and property in two phases to keep with current safety guidelines.”

In order to prioritize the health and wellness of guests and staff amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), slot machines, the hotel, and limited restaurants will open first. Table games will look to open up approximately two weeks after. The slot floor, to be open 24 hours, has been reconfigured and an additional 23,000 square feet has been added to the third floor along with glass for a view of the casino below. All slot machines will be available to use and for those not spaced six-feet apart, plexiglass has been added for player safety.

The table game area has been reconfigured to feature one large area that accommodates additional tables which will be limited to three players each, also with plexiglass for separation. In addition, guests will notice more frequent deep cleaning of chips and an increase in refreshing card decks.

Restaurants in the casino will offer food to go and tables are also spaced six feet apart. Numerous hand sanitizing stations, including mounted ones on the ticket machines and in all elevators, have been placed throughout the property and are clearly marked, making them easy to locate.

The main public entrances and associate entrance have been equipped with infrared cameras to detect body heat. If cameras indicate excessive temperatures, security staff will conduct a secondary screening with touchless thermometers. If anyone exceeds the temperature limit, including guests and associates, they will not be allowed to enter the property. Anyone visibly sick, including coughing and sneezing, will be asked to leave.

All staff members will wear protective face masks and are required to sanitize after any interaction with guests and other staff. In addition, plexiglass has been added to the restaurants, gift shop, hotel check-in, and cashier cage.

Yokut Gas, located next to Tachi Palace Casino Resort, continues to remain open including offering full-service gas upon request. In addition, slot machines located in the convenience store will reopen in two weeks with appropriate spacing.

“Our second phase includes evaluating Bingo, as well as the amenities at the Coyote Entertainment Center,” said Olujic.

Resort officials will continue to follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health authorities and will make additional adjustments to its policies as needed in the future.