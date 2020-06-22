Jamul Casino opts for Konami's Synkros

Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS has been selected by Jamul Casino to deliver comprehensive gaming enterprise management across the 200,000-square-foot destination.

Celebrated as the casino closest to downtown San Diego with the most generous rewards system in the area, Jamul Casino is launching SYNKROS less than four years after first opening its doors in order to propel an even greater gaming and rewards experience, according to a press release. Konami’s SYNKROS is set to deliver leading systems technology across Jamul Casino’s facility. SYNKROS’ single ecosystem empowers Jamul Casino to deliver targeted rewards directly to a carded player’s slot screen or table game position, according to the guest’s entertainment preferences and historic spend.

The launch of Money Klip also offers players the convenience of cashless wagering by loading funds to their loyalty account, for easy, fast, and secure digital transactions directly at the gaming machine.