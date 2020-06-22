Coloradans crazy for casino reopenings

Colorado casinos could reopen as soon as mid-June, and players are eager to return to land-based gaming in The Centennial State, according to a ColoradoSharp.com survey.

The survey of 139 consumers who expressed interest in Colorado casino re-openings, conducted May 21 – 23, found:

75 percent will return to casinos as soon as they’re open;

50 percent say it is “very important” that casinos take social distancing safety measures; and

75 percent intend to wear a mask when visiting a casino.

Though eager to return to Colorado’s casinos, most respondents plan to take safety precautions, and they expect operators to do the same. Half of the survey’s participants said it was “very important” that casinos adopt social distancing measures and require staff to wear protective masks.