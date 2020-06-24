GameCo announces distribution deal with Dynamic Gaming Solutions

GameCo LLC announced a distribution deal with Dynamic Gaming Solutions, a full-service gaming provider for the Oklahoma markets. With this agreement, Dynamic Gaming Solutions will be responsible for the product sales, installation, servicing, and marketing for GameCo’s VGM products throughout the state.

Starting this August, with the help of Dynamic Gaming Solutions, GameCo will expand its Oklahoma presence in tribal casinos with distribution of its Video Game Gambling and Bartop VGM Machines. Some of the popular multiplayer and single player game titles expected to be launched this year are All-Star Hoops Multiplayer, Sweet Spot Golf , and Destination Tiki, a Match 3 Slots game. Additional upcoming VGM titles include Steve Aoki’s Neon Dream rhythm runner and Star Trek: Voyager .

“Oklahoma is one of the largest and most important jurisdictions in the United States and Dynamic Gaming Solutions is the perfect partner to help bring our titles to local tribal casinos,” said Blaine Graboyes, co-founder and CEO of GameCo. “We are creating an entirely new way to gamble, play, and win that appeals to a younger player and Dynamic Gaming Solutions expertise in the market will help us reach the right audience.”