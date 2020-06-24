Betfred USA Sports establishes their presence in Colorado with a new sportsbook and partnership with Denver Broncos

Betfred USA Sports announced the launch of its second U.S. sportsbook at Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company also announced the signing of a multi-year sponsorship agreement to become an official partner of the Denver Broncos. The agreement includes plans for a sports betting lounge outside Empower Field at Mile High where fans can visit pregame to receive assistance on placing bets with the Betfred digital app and view live odds in addition to other marketing opportunities in digital, print, radio, TV.

"We're extremely proud of our partnership with Saratoga and are excited to be part of the rich gaming community in Black Hawk. We knew we needed to be aggressive upon entering the Colorado market with a Vegas-quality sportsbook and a sponsorship agreement with the Denver Broncos, one of the premier franchises in U.S. sports. We look forward to launching our online platform right before football season, "stated Bryan Bennett, chief operating officer of Betfred USA Sports.

"Betfred's combination of a physical sportsbook at Saratoga Casino, extensive retail offerings in Europe and an upcoming online offering make them an organization we think Broncos fans will enjoy engaging with," Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. "They are relatively new to Colorado and are enthusiastic to be a part of gameday at Empower Field at Mile High. Through a tailgate activation featuring a gaming lounge adjacent to Sports Legends Mall, we will be able to provide our fans with a new and exciting onsite experience at our stadium."

The Betfred sportsbook opened June 17, coinciding with the reopening of Saratoga Casino Black Hawk after a 3-month hiatus due to coronavirus.