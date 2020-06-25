Jamul Casino welcomes Laurie South as vice president of human resources

On May 13, 2020, Laurie South, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, THRP joined Jamul Casino as its new vice president of human resources. She brings more than two decades of experience leading human resources divisions, primarily for tribal casinos throughout the West Coast. South joins a team of leaders responsible for making Jamul Casino the most Genuinely Generous gaming destination in San Diego County.

South has worked in senior human resources leadership roles since 1998. Much of her experience has been gained with tribal gaming organizations.

“I’m excited to be in San Diego, and be a part of the Jamul Casino team," said South. "Not only is this a gorgeous property, but this leadership team values many of the same things than I value—most importantly, treating team members with respect and dignity, while offering opportunities for advancement.”

At Jamul Casino, South will focus on creating training opportunities to ensure team members have a path available for career growth to realize their potential. She will also focus on life-enhancing programs for staff such as educational services and social programming, and boosting communication and collaboration between all team members.

“We’ve been very fortunate at Jamul Casino to have excellent leadership and dedicated team members," Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman. "The human resources role has been critical in this achievement, and we’re very excited to have Laurie’s experience to help enhance our success in this area.”