United Remote boosts senior management

United Remote has introduced Dr. Serafino Vaccino as head of legal and DPO, joining a senior management group overseeing a dynamic team providing a broad portfolio of games from respected international partners to casino operators. Serafino is now responsible for all of United Remote’s legal, data, compliance and regulatory affairs.

Dr. Vaccino joins United Remote from venture capital company IBID Group which owns PragmaticPlay amongst other investments where he was Legal Counsel, prior to that he held the role of Legal and Compliance Manager at Yggdrasil Gaming.

Vaccino joins the company as it completes an extensive phase of restructuring and is building on a growing reputation for being the platform of choice for an ever-increasing group of pioneering and enterprising operators. The new role underscores United Remote's commitment to corporate governance as the company puts further emphasis on transparency and compliance culture.

“I’m really pleased to be joining the United Remote team at a critical juncture in the company's resurgence where ambitious plans, solid track-record, extensive footprint and industry standing are key attractions," said Vaccino. "I look forward to helping deliver around key milestones and seeing the business flourish in such a regulated and competitive environment.”

“Serafino joins us at a time when the company is transitioning from its reorganization phase and is now focused on sustainable success," said Jeremy Fall, CEO of United Remote. "Serafino brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to all of our business operations that we will benefit from as we grow and deliver our strategy, he is a welcome addition to a refreshed senior management team.”