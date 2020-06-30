Mesquite Gaming Promotes Christian Adderson to dual property assistant general manager of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, recently announced the promotion of Christian Adderson to dual property assistant general manager. Previously serving as corporate sales manager and tournament director, Adderson has been with Mesquite Gaming for 15 years.

“Christian has been vital to our success and with nearly two decades of sales and operations experience, his leadership and commitment to Mesquite Gaming will continue to add value to both properties and the Mesquite community,” said Anthony Toti, CEO for Mesquite Gaming.

Since joining Mesquite Gaming in 2005, Adderson has played an integral role in overseeing and revitalizing some of the most successful golf tournaments and large-scale events at the CasaBlanca Resort including, the Mesquite Amateur Golf Tournament, the Nevada Open Golf Tournament, the Hot Air Balloon Festival, Mesquite Motor Mania, the CasaBlanca Rib Fest, and many more. In his new role, Adderson will work with the executive team on casino operations, as well as continue to oversee all large special events at both properties.