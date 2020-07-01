Pechanga Resort Casino postpones or cancels all 2020 concerts

Pechanga leadership announced it has taken the step to postpone all concerts scheduled at Pechanga Resort Casino for the rest of 2020. All currently booked concerts will be rescheduled with artists and their management for dates beyond 2020 as calendar and artist availability allows.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members and community is and has always been our number one priority at Pechanga,” said Jared Munoa, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “We decided to make this decision now so our guests were not left wondering about whether or not concerts would take place as previously scheduled. Avoiding mass gatherings is the prudent thing to do for public health, and we’ll look forward to bringing exciting concerts back when the time is right.”

Pechanga’s concert venues include the Pechanga Theater and the Summit Events Center. Concerts that were scheduled for 2020 included Gary V, Tower of Power, The Go Go’s, Chaka Khan, Tsai Chin, Pitbull, Bell Biv Devoe, Johnny Mathis, Sebastian Maniscalco, Hotel California, Ana Gabriel, Los Angeles Azules, Chicago, Alejandro Fernandez and Juanes.

Show statuses are:

Ana Gabriel – canceled – originally scheduled for August 20, 2020

Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles – February 20, 2021 (new date)

Tower of Power – June 26, 2021 (new date)

Johnny Mathis – July 17, 2021 (new date)

Los Angeles Azules – TBD

Chicago – TBD

Alejandro Fernandez: Hecho in Mexico Tour 2020 – TBD

Juanes: Mas Futuro Que Pasado – TBD

Chaka Khan – TBD

The Go Go’s – TBD

Sebastian Maniscalco – TBD

Bell Biv Devoe – TBD

Pitbull - TBD

Pechanga Resort Casino contracts with Ticketmaster for its online ticketing. They are allowing refunds in some cases. Guests who purchased online tickets to Pechanga shows should refer to their e-tickets for instructions on how to begin a return process. Pechanga guests are also able to purchase show tickets directly through Pechanga via telephone or in person. Guests may also keep their existing tickets which will be honored at Pechanga for the rescheduled events. These guests will be refunded should they like to receive one.