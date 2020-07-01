SAHARA Las Vegas partners with Teneo Hospitality Group to expand meetings and convention business

SAHARA Las Vegas and Teneo Hospitality Group are teaming up. As a premier global group sales organization, Teneo Hospitality Group will help to expand meetings and conventions as the iconic Strip resort moves forward with its more than $150 million transformation.

The partnership places SAHARA Las Vegas amongst a group of global resorts that have partnered with Teneo to better support meetings and convention business.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with Teneo Hospitality Group,” said Chris Bond, vice president of hotel sales at SAHARA Las Vegas. “As an independent property in the competitive Las Vegas market, we wanted to find the right partner to enhance the exposure and presence of SAHARA Las Vegas as we look to grow our meetings and convention business. I am confident that the experience and reach of Teneo will support our goals and that our relationship will be mutually successful.”

Teneo is positioned across the U.S. and around the world, connecting meeting planning professionals with its strong network of hotels, resorts and destination management companies. The partnership with SAHARA Las Vegas allows Teneo to connect with discerning meeting planners seeking state-of-the-art meeting space combined with a boutique resort experience.

With more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, lounges and entertainment venues, SAHARA Las Vegas features all the amenities a meeting planner seeks in a large resort setting, while offering the personalized guest experience signature to a boutique resort. As the meetings and conventions industry adapts to a post-COVID-19 world, SAHARA Las Vegas’ boutique size, newly enhanced SAHARA Cares health and sanitization program, and outstanding meetings facilities and amenities, make the resort an ideal selection for planners seeking to create conference experiences that are inviting to attendees and offer them confidence in resuming business travel.

“SAHARA Las Vegas offers our clients all the amenities and expanded services a modern meeting planner needs set in a luxurious, newly transformed resort with the brand cache of one of Las Vegas’ best known names,” said Mike Schugt, president at Teneo Hospitality Group. “We are thrilled to add SAHARA Las Vegas to our portfolio and look forward to a strong working partnership.”