Dice Seeker family of slot games -- GAMING ARTS

Gaming Arts, LLC announced the launch of Dice Seeker family of slot games.



Recently, Cahuilla Casino Hotel in California and Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel in Michigan were first to market with Dice Seeker and Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Mississippi and Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Kansas were first to launch Casino Wizard Table Games.



"Gaming Arts continues to innovate in the EGM space and stay true to its motto of providing game content that is ‘Fun for the Gambler’ with our expanding product portfolio," said Gaming Arts VP of Game Development and Design Keith Kruczynski.“ Dice Seeker and Casino Wizard Table Games offer content never seen on slot floors and provide new levels of entertainment to players.”



Dice Seeker Series: Persistent-Style Gameplay Meets Visionary Art



The patented Dice Seeker family of slot games offer 243 ways-to-win, persistent-style gameplay that enables players to watch winning opportunities develop before their eyes, and a two-part free games feature designed to award enormous wins. Three slot themes are included within the suite, any of which can be coupled with the company's linked mystery progressive, Rocket Rollup.



Defeat the Vikings in Viking Invasion to reap the rewards with this incredibly unique theme. Viking Invasion is designed to turn heads and build excitement with its eye-catching characters, electrifying dice and fabulous features constantly building anticipation.



Flappers & Dappers features old-school slot symbols that come to life. This game delivers gameplay that can leave players at the edges of their seats with its iconic characters, exciting play mechanics and electrifying dice.



Defeat the Villains in Heroes & Villains to win credit prizes. This game provides a thrill a minute with extraordinary characters, exhilarating gameplay, powerful features, electrifying dice, great anticipation and more.