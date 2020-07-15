Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa debuts Aristocrat Technologies' Cash Express Luxury Line at

Aristocrat Technologies announced the world debut of Cash Express Luxury Line at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. The property is first to offer the premiere legacy-based game to players. Featured on the leading MarsX cabinet, Cash Express Luxury Line highlights Aristocrat’s best performing core brands: Buffalo, 50 Lions and Timberwolf.

“We’re ecstatic to bring Cash Express Luxury Line to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa for this world premiere,” said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. “Cash Express is a legacy title that we’re excited to bring back for our players with new and exciting features.”

This high volatility game incorporates Cash-on-Reels with repeat wins. Players will enjoy seeing credit value wins on-screen with frequently triggered game features that put them right in the conductor’s seat. Additionally, players will appreciate the Gold Train Feature, where landing a Gold Train symbol along with the qualifying trigger symbol awards repeat jackpot wins.

“We’re excited to be the first to offer Cash Express Luxury Line to our players,” said Jonathan Marcus, vice president of marketing of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. “We continue to look for exclusive options to bring to our floor that we know our players will love.”