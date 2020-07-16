Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady issues WARN Act notices to furloughed team members

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady announced that it has issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN Act) notices to its currently furloughed team members. More than 1,000 Rivers team members have been furloughed after salaries and wages were retained for four weeks following the March 15th temporary closure of the property in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In compliance with Federal and State labor law, Rivers will issue the legally required WARN Act notices due to the uncertainty caused by the extended COVID-19 shutdown, unforeseen business circumstances beyond the company’s control, and out of an abundance of caution. It is uncertain how long the furloughs will continue and how many furloughs may unfortunately become permanent layoffs.

The WARN Act requires covered businesses to provide early warnings of closures and layoffs to workers, employee representatives, the Department of Labor, and local workforce development boards. Advanced notice gives workers, their families, and communities time to transition, seek new employment, or enter workforce training programs.

The casino has developed a comprehensive reopening plan that addresses crowd management, cleanliness, air quality and circulation, monitoring, isolation, and social distancing to provide the safest environment possible. Our guests and team members’ safety is our highest priority. Rivers Casino would like to reopen as soon as the state permits.