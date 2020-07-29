Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies, announced the appointment of Bill Mikus as vice president of human resources for the company’s two new gaming, dining and entertainment destinations currently in development in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Mikus will lead recruitment efforts to fill thousands of new jobs generated by Live!’s expansion into the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As the vice president of human resources, he supports all efforts related to workforce planning, organizational culture, team member engagement and training and development for the new Live! Casino in Pittsburgh, scheduled to open in Late 2020; and the new Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia, scheduled to open in Early 2021.

A human resources executive with two decades of experience, Mikus recently ended a nearly decade-long run with Valley Forge Casino Resort just outside of Philadelphia. In 2011, he helped open Valley Forge, the first full-service resort casino in Pennsylvania, with hotel, convention, food and beverage, retail, spa, and gaming amenities. He was responsible for all pre- and post-opening functions supporting more than 1,000 employees, including diversity and community outreach and the development of comprehensive benefits programs.

In 2006, Mikus began his career in gaming when he joined Caesars Entertainment. As the vice president of human resources for multiple properties in the Atlantic City marketplace, he executed comprehensive strategies to increase employee satisfaction and engagement.