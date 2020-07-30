In a move that will bring further efficiencies and business intelligence to its customers, JCM Global has selected Cash Processing Solutions (CPS) as its partner of choice. JCM and CPS executed a master distributor agreement which enables JCM to supply advanced high-speed count/sort equipment and cash management software in North America.

JCM will represent CPS’s software solution, ECM Edge, as well as its count sort machines, including the technologically advanced 7000i Edge, V Edge, and X Edge. Combining CPS products with JCM’s ICB Intelligent Cash Box and FUZION systems, JCM now offers its customers a complete count room solution for more visibility over the operation, increased efficiency, and enhanced security.

“Combined, JCM and CPS have more than 125 years of experience in cash management solutions. Bringing this level of experience and integrating our technology portfolios together benefits JCM’s customers, allowing them to capitalize on the combined strengths of JCM and CPS, to save time, save money, and gain greater insights into their overall cash management operations,” said JCM SVP Operations, Sales & Marketing Dave Kubajak.