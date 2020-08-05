Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies, announced the appointment of gaming industry veteran Joe Billhimer as executive vice president. In this role, Billhimer will be responsible for leading the company’s expansion into the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the development of two new Live! Casino properties in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. His extensive experience in the gaming and hospitality sector will lead the brand towards significant growth as it breaks into a new gaming market.
Billhimer brings more than 25 years in the gaming and hospitality industries to his new position, most recently serving as chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. in Reno, Nev. He also served as president of MTR Gaming, based in Wexford, Pa., prior to its merger with Eldorado Resorts. Billhimer also served as CEO of Premier Entertainment, where he was named Casino Journal's “Executive of the Year” for his efforts in developing, and redeveloping, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi after its destruction by Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, Billhimer has held leadership positions at Foundation Gaming Group, Caesars Entertainment’s Grand Casino Resort in Gulfport, MS., and Casino Magic Bay in St. Louis, MS.
“We make it a priority to hire experts of the highest caliber in the industry and we have certainly found that in Joe. Under his leadership, we are confident that our new Live! Casino properties will deliver the same unparalleled gaming and entertainment experiences that guests have come to expect at our other Live! branded locations,” said Rob Norton, president, Cordish Gaming Group. “We join Joe and his team in our excitement to usher in a new era for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with projects that will positively impact surrounding communities through strategic economic development, employment opportunities and philanthropic initiatives.”