Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies, announced the appointment of gaming industry veteran Joe Billhimer as executive vice president. In this role, Billhimer will be responsible for leading the company’s expansion into the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the development of two new Live! Casino properties in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. His extensive experience in the gaming and hospitality sector will lead the brand towards significant growth as it breaks into a new gaming market.

Billhimer brings more than 25 years in the gaming and hospitality industries to his new position, most recently serving as chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. in Reno, Nev. He also served as president of MTR Gaming, based in Wexford, Pa., prior to its merger with Eldorado Resorts. Billhimer also served as CEO of Premier Entertainment, where he was named Casino Journal's “Executive of the Year” for his efforts in developing, and redeveloping, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi after its destruction by Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, Billhimer has held leadership positions at Foundation Gaming Group, Caesars Entertainment’s Grand Casino Resort in Gulfport, MS., and Casino Magic Bay in St. Louis, MS.