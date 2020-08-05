Designed exclusively for Aristocrat’s flame55 cabinet, Zorro Wild Ride combines reel growth with the thrill of persistent wilds, cumulative multipliers and progressive jackpots. Zorro’s alias, Don Diego de La Vega, is a rewarding character that players will encounter throughout the game, mysteriously changing into wilds, wild multipliers or jackpot symbols. In addition to the Free Games with infinite retriggers and sticky wilds, stacked Don Diego symbols provide the opportunity for players to land a screenful of wilds on just one spin.

With player selectable denominations and jackpots at all bet levels, Zorro Wild Ride offers an engaging experience for all players.