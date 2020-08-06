Everi Digital announced it is now delivering its online gaming content to Lotoquebec.com via its proprietary Remote Game Server (RGS). Everi partnered with Scientific Games’ OpenGaming ecosystem to bring its premier land-based games to Quebec players online. This partner-operator collaboration launched with six of Everi’s player popular titles including Star Magic, Vortex, Tiger 7’s, Double Jackpot, Smokin 777 and Meltdown, all offered in both French and English with additional titles to follow the initial launch.

“Everi is delighted to extend our games and FinTech partnership with Lotoquebec.com to bring our high-performing game content that dominates in land-based casinos and is a proven performer with our other leading online partner-operators to online players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” said David Lucchese, executive vice president of sales, marketing, and digital for Everi. “This partnership demonstrates our continued Digital gaming expansion and reaffirms our commitment to leveraging our ultramodern RGS platform to provide our world class slot games to the growing community of online players in Quebec and beyond.”

“Everi’s diverse library of gaming content, from its award-winning stepper titles to its compelling video slots, augments our expanding lineup of entertaining online content which serves our players in Quebec,” said Charles Major, senior director, products and innovation, at Lotoquebec.com. “We believe the addition of Everi’s content will help us expand our audience and deepen engagement with our current community of online players. We are excited to debut Everi’s content and look forward to future Everi game releases that will further enhance our players’ entertainment experience.”

“We’re thrilled that OpenGaming has been instrumental in allowing Lotoquebec.com to enhance its games library with the addition of Everi’s premium content," said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president casino and platforms for Scientific Games. "Our OGS platform continues to lead the way in bringing dynamic iGaming content to players all over the world, and Lotoquebec.com’s customer base will love the new games that are available. Following the launch of Everi’s games in New Jersey and Canada, we’re looking forward to entering even more markets with them in the coming months.”