Eldorado Resorts has completed its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC), creating the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S.

The combined companies will operate under the Caesars Entertainment moniker, according to press materials.

The transaction further enhances Caesars’ position as the leading regional and destination gaming operator in the U.S. The combined company owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including an iconic portfolio of eight casino hotel properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

Additionally, Caesars owns or operates casinos in 16 states across the U.S. including Nevada, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, California and Maryland.

“We are pleased to have completed this transformative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our team members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth.”

Combining CEC and Eldorado will further solidify the award-winning Caesars Rewards, one of the largest and most rewarding loyalty programs in the industry with over 60 million members. This provides even more benefits to current and future Caesars Rewards members, offering more ways to play and earn reward credits and experiences.