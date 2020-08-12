Konami Gaming, Inc. announced the successful launch of its award-winning SYNKROS casino management system across three venues at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. Guests at the resort can enjoy new floorwide bonus events, multi-channel player communications and catered rewards and offers.

“SYNKROS aligns perfectly with Morongo’s overall strategy to advance every aspect of our guest service and entertainment offering,” said Richard St. Jean, chief operating officer at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. “Konami’s demonstrated high reliability and flexible marketing capabilities allow us to cater to diverse demographics across our different locations and amenities, so guests can truly engage and connect with the various entertainment aspects they enjoy most about Morongo.”

Morongo has expanded SYNKROS’ one card system throughout the resort, its sister property Casino Morongo, and the Morongo Travel Center, for seamless member loyalty benefits across nearly 4,000 slots and a wide array of leading restaurants, bars, and leisure amenities. Combined with Morongo’s recently completed renovation and expansion, this technology launch supports the destination’s vision for growth.

“Morongo has an unmistakable vision to innovate the patron experience, which we’re fully committed to supporting through leading-edge systems technology,” said Jay Bertsch, senior vice president, North American games and global systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Since SYNKROS’ arrival to Casino Morongo in 2018, it’s been a privilege to work closely and collaboratively to deliver top results for Morongo guests and employees alike.”