Harrah's Resort Atlantic City announced a unique entertainment concept called Bayside ROCK Live, a first-to-market, live outdoor entertainment experience in Atlantic City. This unique concept offers guests the opportunity to kick back, relax, and enjoy music – bayside – offering beats, bands, and brews in Atlantic City's beautiful Marina District.*

Bayside Rock Live is set to feature contemporary DJ sets and the iconic, hit music of the 70's and 80's, provided by some of today's top tribute bands, every Friday night from August 28 through October 23. The series is sponsored by LG Business Solutions and New Jersey Lottery.

The event will be located at The Waterfront Conference Center parking complex, and each ticket purchased includes a socially-distanced space for two, including seating.

"Since reopening, Caesars Entertainment has been committed to offering our guests premier outdoor experiences that return them to the fun and first-class service they expect at our resorts," explained Ron Baumann, senior vice president and general manager for Harrah's Resort and Caesars Atlantic City. "On the heels of launching exciting al fresco dining concepts, Harrah's Resort is thrilled to bring outdoor entertainment back to the market and offer our guests a unique Friday night experience to kickoff the weekends here in Atlantic City."

Upcoming events include:

New York Bee Gees – Bee Gees Tribute Band – 8/28/20

Doors: 7:00 p.m., Show: 8:00 p.m.



Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 9/4/20
Doors: 6:30 p.m., Show: 7:30 p.m.





DSB – An American Journey – A Tribute to Journey featuring Myles Buckley, son of Journey guitarist Neal Schon – 9/11/20
Doors: 6:30 p.m., Show: 7:30 p.m.





Aerosmyth – The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience – 9/18/20
Doors: 6:30 p.m., Show: 7:30 p.m.





Songs In The Attic: The Music of Billy Joel – 9/25/20
Doors: 6:00 p.m., Show: 7:00 p.m.





Desperado – The Nation's Premier Eagles Tribute – 10/2/20
Doors: 6:00 p.m., Show: 7:00 p.m.





Tusk – The World's Number One Tribute To Fleetwood Mac – 10/9/20
Doors: 6:00 p.m., Show: 7:00 p.m.





The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA – 10/16/20
Doors: 6:00 p.m., Show: 7:00 p.m.





Beatles For Sale – Beatles Tribute Band – 10/23/20
Doors: 6:00 p.m., Show: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 6:00 p.m., Show: 7:00 p.m.

For additional information and the full music lineup, visit www.harrahsresort.com.

*Pending regulatory approval.