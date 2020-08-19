The PGA TOUR and PointsBet announced a multi-year content and marketing relationship designating PointsBet an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

"We are thrilled to work with PointsBet, a world-class brand with an exciting vision for golf's potential in the betting space," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR senior vice president, media and gaming. "PointsBet has made a substantial commitment to golf through a deep and robust product offering and an emphasis on live, in-play betting, both of which will translate into greater audience development and fan engagement for the PGA TOUR. PointsBet's golf products are experiencing incredible growth, which lays the foundation for a very successful relationship."

By joining the TOUR's Official Betting Operator program, PointsBet will have rights in the United States to use PGA TOUR marks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing PointsBet to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets. Additionally, the PGA TOUR and PointsBet will collaborate to deliver odds-based content to fans via TOUR Digital Platforms like PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR app.

"The PointsBet team is thrilled to partner with the PGA TOUR and work closely with a forward-thinking group that also recognizes golf's propensity to invest in sports betting innovation," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "PointsBet owns and operates its technology from end to end, meaning we possess full control over the product we offer. This allows us to introduce bet types that cannot be found elsewhere, offer a deeper slate of options both pre-tournament and in-play, and enhance the viewing experience via a faster and more seamless app. As golf betting continues to rise, we are positioned well to innovate and grow with the PGA TOUR."