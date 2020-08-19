The luck of the dragon is ready to shower down on players at San Manuel Casino, as Aristocrat Technologies' new Dragon Cash slot game makes its west coast premiere exclusively at the Highland, Calif. casino.

"San Manuel Casino has been a long-time partner of Aristocrat's, and we are very excited to have our new Dragon Cash product make its west coast premiere at the property," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. "At Aristocrat, our designers have an incredible passion for play, and Dragon Cash is just the latest example of what sets our creative teams apart."

Dragon Cash is the latest game in Aristocrat's award-winning Dragon Link franchise, now offering mid and high denomination sets beginning with $0.05, $0.10, and $1.00 options. Available on the Arc Single and Helix+ cabinets, Dragon Cash provides a variety of bet structures and jackpot configurations for placements throughout the floor and in high limit areas.