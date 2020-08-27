Agilysys, Inc. announced that Peppermill Casinos has expanded its existing Agilysys relationship with the addition of Agilysys’ innovative new cloud-based SaaS contactless mobile guest self-service check-in/out solution, rGuest Express, at all its properties.

A longtime user of Agilysys’ industry-leading PMS ecosystem of solutions, Peppermill looked to Agilysys to help reduce lines at their front desk awhile ensuring a safe, contactless mobile check-in/out experience to enhance the guest journey. rGuest Express helps maintain social distancing and reduces direct contact while speeding guests on their way to enjoying everything the property has to offer. With rGuest Express, Peppermill is able to improve guest satisfaction, promote healthy practices and optimize operations across its properties. And when Peppermill is ready to adopt digital keys, rGuest Express is also ready with integration to popular electronic locks as well as mobile ID verification.

“When searching for a way to enable a contactless guest experience, we once again chose Agilysys as our partner in order to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest service. rGuest Express allows us to deliver a more personalized guest journey, while the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs,” said Peppermill Casinos’ Corporate Director of Information Technology, Jeff Lew. “In addition, we look forward to expanding our use of rGuest Express in the future by offering digital keys to further streamline the guest experience.”

“We are excited about our growing relationship with Peppermill,” said Darren Student, vice president of sales – gaming at Agilysys. “As Agilysys continues to expand our PMS and POS product ecosystems, all based on modern cloud-native and on-prem ready technologies, the value we offer to leading hospitality providers like Peppermill also continues to grow. Agilysys rGuest Express will help them implement social distancing guidelines and reduce direct guest contact with a modern guest self-service solution. We are proud to be a partner of Peppermill Casinos and we look forward to helping them deliver a more efficient and seamless guest experience with our rapid product innovation and world class customer service.”

rGuest Express enables guests to check-in and check-out via a mobile device or lobby kiosk with support for digital keys, ID verification and key encoding. With rGuest Express, guests benefit from a streamlined experience, and the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.