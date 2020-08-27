Peak-Ryzex, Inc. announced that it has successfully implemented a mobile distancing and contact tracing solution at the company’s managed services operations center in Alpharetta, Ga. The solution was designed to enable employees to have a full range of motion in their duties, using Zebra BLE beacon technology paired with an Android device appropriate to the work environment. Peak-Ryzex has equipped its workforce at the facility with Zebra TC77 mobile computers and MB1000 Bluetooth beacons. The software is a cloud-based platform called Worksafe from Kutir Mobility.

The solution empowers employees to understand their physical proximity to co-workers and be alerted in real-time to any social distance violations that may occur within the boundaries specified within the application.

“One of our core guiding principles at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was to ensure the safety of our workforce,” said Billy Lawder, senior vice president of North American operations, Peak-Ryzex. “We took initial steps to ensure proper PPE, sanitizing, and physical distancing within our facilities, and this application is a further investment in keeping our essential workers safe. Now, if a COVID-positive incident is reported at our facility, we have a strong infrastructure in place to respond and quickly determine the appropriate next steps in protecting our workforce.”

The solution includes the following capabilities:

Real-time alerts for the worker via vibration, visual and audible alarms;

Management notifications and robust reporting capabilities accessed through an intuitive dashboard;

Flexible configuration tools to match the intended work environment; and

Integration into existing applications for additional reporting and data access.

“We found the configuration, installation and deployment of the contact tracing solution to be very intuitive and our staff adapted to this new safety tool very quickly,” said Peak-Ryzex Senior Operations Manager, Thomas Mathis. “I like knowing we have implemented an added layer of protection for our staff and also how we can quickly access contact and tracing data to help understand the implications using the WorkSafe solution.”

In addition to the implementation at Peak-Ryzex’s Alpharetta, Georgia facility, the company is also deploying the solution in several customer locations throughout the country.