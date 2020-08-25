Konami Gaming has successfully launched its SYNKROS casino management system across three venues at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.

Guests at the luxury resort can enjoy new floorwide bonus events, multi-channel player communications, and catered rewards and offers, according to press materials.

Morongo has expanded SYNKROS’ one card system throughout the resort, its sister property Casino Morongo, and the Morongo Travel Center, for seamless member loyalty benefits across nearly 4,000 slots and a wide array of leading restaurants, bars and leisure amenities. Combined with Morongo’s recently completed renovation and expansion, this technology launch supports the destination’s vision for growth.

“SYNKROS aligns perfectly with Morongo’s overall strategy to advance every aspect of our guest service and entertainment offering,” said Richard St. Jean, chief operating officer at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.