A study into the art of creating casino brands is the first book from author and casino marketer, Julia Carcamo. Reel Marketing, subtitled The Art of Building a Casino Brand, is a collection of Carcamo’s presentations and writings, codified under the umbrella of what she calls the “Jules Rules of Branding.”

Competition for casino customers is more competitive than ever as marketers look to solidify a customer base for the future. Branding is playing a pivotal role as casino operators – large and small – attempt to differentiate themselves not only from industry competition but from new entertainment options. Carcamo shares decades of executive-level operational experience with some of the world’s top casino companies. With her easy to understand “Jules Rules,” you will change your view of marketing and prepare yourself to build an identity that will resonate with employees, customers, and stakeholders, and produce real ROI.

“It is definitely a must read for those of us in the casino industry," said Richard Picard, advertising and public relations manager of Cypress Bayou Casino. "All too often, casino marketers get stuck in the weeds of guest valuations, direct mail, reinvestment, entertainment, customer service, leading a team, and the list goes on… that they forget the FUNdamentals of marketing. Reel Marketing really forces the reader to stop and think about the why or purpose of the company’s existence and use information gleaned to build a solid brand.”

