Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) announced that it has closed on a strategic investment into software provider Gaming Analytics. Gaming Analytics provides advanced software solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence to help casino operators optimize their business operations.

In addition to the firm’s investment, EKG Principal, Todd Eilers, will serve as a strategic advisor to Gaming Analytics.

“We reviewed several AI companies focused in the gaming sector and we believe Gaming Analytics has the best technology offering and we look forward to working with the company to help their business grow,” said Eilers.

“We are thrilled to have EKG as a strategic investor and advisor and believe their investment is a validation of our best in class product offering,” said Kiran Brahmandam, founder and CEO of Gaming Analytics.

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming’s investment in Gaming Analytics also expands the company’s portfolio of private investments within the Gaming and Entertainment sector.