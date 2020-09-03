The Future Home of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati (HRCC) names Eric Wolfman as chief financial officer. For the past 14-years, Wolfman served as vice president and chief financial officer for MGM Resorts International at Gold Strike Tunica, Circus Circus Las Vegas New York-New York Las Vegas and Luxor Las Vegas. Properties of MGM Resorts International include the Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York, and the Luxor.

“I have known Eric for 13-years," said President, George Goldhoff. "He has a proven track record of success with experience supervising a wide range of functions, from operations, financial planning and analysis, revenue audit, surveillance and more. Eric’s leadership acumen and passion for serving others will be a tremendous asset to this city and the Future Home of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.”

Wolfman will lead the day to day financial operations of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati pending regulatory approval.

“We are at an important point of our transition bringing one of the world’s most iconic brands to Cincinnati. The Hard Rock brand and mission stands for the values in which I believe; its core mottos are as relevant today as they were in June of 1971,” says Wolfman.

Wolfman earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from The University of Connecticut in 1990. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant.