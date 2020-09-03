Aristocrat’s all-new Buffalo Chief is thundering into Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for a world premiere.

“Buffalo Chief is the latest creation from Aristocrat’s game designers, and we are absolutely thrilled with this game. Players all over the world know and love Buffalo, and with Buffalo Chief, the experience and the excitement are better than ever,” said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. “Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos have been outstanding partners for Aristocrat, and we are delighted to have Buffalo Chief makes its world premiere at Hollywood.”

Buffalo Chief is an entirely new gaming experience with even bigger stacks and more ways to win – 3,456 in the base game alone. A Supercoin chase leads to adding up to 250 buffalo symbols during free games, and a mystery Gigantic Stampede feature with 16,000 ways to win with a guaranteed 5-of-a-kind Buffalo is aimed to excite Buffalo players. Adding to the fun is a single-site progressive that resets at $10,000. Buffalo Chief appears exclusively on Aristocrat’s Helix XT cabinet.

This is the second major Aristocrat product to launch at a Seminole Hard Rock property recently. Last month, Aristocrat’s new Cash Express Luxury Line made its world premiere at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.