For the most part, I’ve been attending the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) since the early 1990s. I’m one of the increasing few who can actually remember when the yearly industry tradeshow went by a different moniker—the World Gaming Congress & Expo (WGCE). As I write this, I’m trying to wrap my mind around the fact that I’ve taken part in close to 30 of these events—that has got to be some kind of record.

I’d be lying if a said there weren’t times during the past 30 odd years when I’ve contemplated not attending G2E or WGCE for all the obvious reasons—the months of work that go into prepping the show, the travel, the nonstop activity I engage in while I am there. As we all know, as fun and informative as G2E is, it is also very, very exhausting.

So here I am, as we all are, with a free pass to avoid this year’s G2E due to its COVID-19-related cancellation, and instead of feeling a sense of relief, I find myself longing for the event. I realize I want the travel, the face-to-face booth meetings, the crowded post-tradeshow parties—even the less-than-inspired convention center lunch offerings. I think this is common to those of us who have to strictly adhere to COVID prevention protocols—we miss the crowds, the action and the hubbub.

All that said, the one industry-related thing I am not missing out on due to the write-off of G2E 2020 is new slot games and system introductions. Credit for this goes to slot manufacturers big and small, who have not used coronavirus as an excuse to stop creating and innovating, as this year’s World of Slots feature shows (see article starting on page 12). Highlights include:

New display and signage solutions from AGS and Incredible Technologies;

Cabinet introductions from Ainsworth, IGT, Konami, Scientific Games and Synergy Blue;

Progressive game launches from Aristocrat and Novomatic Americas;

New game concepts from Eclipse Gaming, AGS and Scientific Games

Cashless slot system upgrades from Everi, IGT, Konami and Scientific Games; and

Online slot inroads from GameCo, Everi, IGT and Next Gaming.

Read the article to get the full skinny on these and other slot innovations, maybe it will help satisfy your craving for G2E.