Agilysys, Inc. and Adyen announced a new partnership to extend Agilysys customers’ access to frictionless global payments.

Adyen is a unified payments platform that enables merchants to consolidate their payments across stores, markets, and channels into one system. Adyen connects directly to Visa, Mastercard, and all key payment methods globally, enabling businesses to accept payments across online, in-app, and in store across regions. Using leading technology that adapts to any channel, industry, or shopper journey, merchants enjoy a range of tech-first features with a single integration.

“Agilysys is an industry leader in global hospitality solutions,” said Adyen Chief Operating Office, Kamran Zaki. “We are thrilled to begin this new partnership to help Agilysys customers better serve their guests’ payment needs.”

Through Adyen’s integration with the entire suite of Agilysys Hospitality solutions including industry-leading point of sale application - Agilysys InfoGenesis POS; Agilysys Property Management solutions – Agilysys Stay, Agilysys LMS and Agilysys Visual One, guests will benefit from a true omni-channel experience from booking reservations to check-in to paying for their meals. Restaurant diners benefit from pay-at-table functionality, including the ability to print the bill, split the bill, and add custom tips – all without wait staff needing to leave the table.

“We are excited about our new global partnership with Adyen,” said Agilysys Chief Technology Officer, Prabuddha Biswas. “The Hospitality industry has gone global and today’s discerning guests demand a single modern end-to-end payment infrastructure that works across multiple countries and multiple currencies to streamline payment processes and ensure the security of their transactions. Adyen will help fill these needs and more.”