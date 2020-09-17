MGM Resorts International and BetMGM announced their partnership with the American Gaming Association in support of Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW), September 14-19, and join in its mission – Have A Game Plan – to educate new consumers and seasoned bettors on responsible wagering. As part of its commitment, BetMGM announced the hiring of Richard Taylor to the position of Responsible Gambling Program Manager.

Taylor will lead the evolution of BetMGM's responsible gaming platform to continue building a practical and user-friendly program that encourages players to adopt healthier mindsets that can reduce the risk of problem gambling. Additionally, Taylor will further develop the internal responsible gaming training program for BetMGM employees.

"I am humbled and honored to join the incredible team at BetMGM to help lead the company's responsible gaming initiatives," said Taylor. "This is an exciting and critical time for both the company and the industry. I am looking forward to the road ahead as we strive to ensure the best and safest experience possible for our customers."

Taylor most recently worked for MGM Resorts as its executive director of responsible gaming and military affairs. In addition to providing operational and strategic leadership for the company's responsible gaming program, GameSense, Taylor was responsible for the development, implementation and operation of the company's award-winning Military & Veterans Program (MVP).

Throughout RGEW, MGM Resorts and BetMGM will share important responsible gaming tips and information through its social media channels. MGM Resorts and BetMGM will continue to promote its responsible gaming education throughout the year by providing useful information, tools and resources on its apps and websites.

As MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue to expand and evolve its sports betting and other gaming platforms, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), focusing on positive, transparent and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. The program comes alive through personal interactions between guests and trained staff based at each property's M life Rewards desk. In addition to speaking to trained employees – known as GameSense Advisors – guests also utilize interactive GameSense touchscreens and educational materials and other resources found at the M life Rewards Desk.

Stephen Martino, SVP and chief compliance officer, MGM Resorts, said, "At MGM Resorts, we are committed to responsible gaming year-round in our casinos and BetMGM Sportsbooks, both at our properties and through our mobile apps. We're proud of how GameSense has grown with MGM Resorts and that it allows us to educate our guests and employees. Even during these challenging times, we remain dedicated to providing important information to ensure a positive gambling experience."