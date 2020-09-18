In our current post-COVID environment, an argument could be made that casino marketing programs are more important than ever.

Of course, that is not to say marketing wasn’t vital before coronavirus made its appearance, but back then (and man, doesn’t it seem like we’re talking years ago instead of six months) the biggest marketing challenge for many resort staffs was finding ways to bring younger players to the gaming floor or trying to poach some patrons from a competing casino. Now, casino marketing departments have to convince loyal customers that attending a COVID-restricted facility, where a number of popular amenities are either closed or severely diminished, is still a worthwhile activity. Oh, and then there is that whole potentially exposing yourself to a sickness that currently has no known cure and can make you extremely ill.

In days gone by, casino marketers seeking solutions likely would have attended an industry conference, where they could have heard the latest information on how to get customers visiting again post-COVID closures, and seen the latest technology aimed at combating the virus, and thereby easing visitor concerns. But the very nature of coronavirus makes such group meetings highly unlikely to happen, now and in the immediate future.

Fortunately, digital conference and tradeshow technology has come to the fore, allowing for virtual events that can fill the information and product needs of stay-at-home attendees. It is a trend that we here at Casino Journal and parent company BNP Media have latched onto for our annual, industry-leading event: The Casino Marketing & Technology Conference (CMTC). The virtual version of this event is now scheduled to take place November 10-11, following a virtual version of another popular event, the Raving Loyalty Player Development Conference, taking place on November 9. As to be expected, CMTC will focus on business operations and COVID, offering a slate of sessions that includes topics such as “Marketing in the Time of COVID,” “How Your Guest Service can Meet the Moment,” and “Promotions in the New Normal.”

Here’s hoping to see you (virtually) there.