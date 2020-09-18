Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International subsidiary BetMGM have taken to the television airwaves in support of their sports betting offerings.

Caesars Entertainment and ESPN launched a new studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas last month. With the new studio, ESPN will expand its content with Caesars to bring more robust, Vegas-exclusive sports betting and entertainment news to fans around the world, according to a press release. This includes moving ESPN’s Daily Wager to the new LINQ studio beginning this month and launching a sports betting-themed digital show this fall.

“The debut of the all-new ESPN studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience is a testament both to Las Vegas’ position as the sports betting capitol of the world and its transformation into a sports city,” said Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Sports for Caesars Entertainment. “With the marquee location of the studio right at the heart of the Strip, we’re excited to see the unique programming that could only be produced here in Las Vegas.”

The new, 6,000-square-foot facility includes three studios and features 12 cameras, including two exterior robotic cameras. It will operate using ESPN’s REMI production workflow, with 24 transmit and receive paths to ESPN control rooms and technical operations around the country.

Meanwhile, VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, and sports betting platform BetMGM announced a collaboration that includes the launch of the sports betting show Betting Across America. The multi-year partnership, which includes a cross-platform BetMGM marketing investment, brings together industry expertise and insight to create a first-of-its-kind broadcast, providing authentic sports betting data and analytics, according to press materials.

VSiN will broadcast Betting Across America live from BetMGM Sportsbooks and studios in large sports betting markets across the country, pending regulatory approval, beginning this month. BetMGM oddsmakers and experts will join VSiN hosts live to deliver unique perspectives as the odds and lines move at BetMGM Sportsbooks across the country.