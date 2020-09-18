Reflecting the gaming industry’s increased focus on contactless and cashless solutions to facilitate player choice in funding options, Everi Holdings, a gaming industry leader for cash access player funding, is shining a spotlight on its in-market solutions and its roadmap for near- and mid-term cashless product implementations.

Everi’s cashless/contactless solutions, which include products that are already live in casinos and CashClub Wallet, the company’s fully cashless integrated mobile solution that is expected to be live in the first casinos in the fourth quarter of 2020, collectively demonstrate Everi’s positioning as an industry innovator and leader for both cash and cashless funding solutions to address the unique needs of the highly regulated gaming industry.

“In the near-term, we expect players’ choice for funding on the casino floor will continue to favor existing cash access solutions, such as ATM withdrawals or cash advances,” said Michael Rumbolz. CEO for Everi. “Going forward, and over time, adoption of cashless and contactless funding solutions will grow, allowing players the ability to move value across gaming and non-gaming venues within our customers’ land-based operations, but also into and out of a casino’s online and sports wagering offerings, and finally back to the patrons’ checking, credit and debit accounts.”