BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and MGM Resorts Luxury Destination, has tapped Melonie Johnson for the role of president and chief operating officer.

Having entered into the role during Atlantic City’s COVID-19-mandated shutdown, Johnson worked closely with local officials to safely reopen the property in July. She will continue to oversee daily operations and strategic direction at the property in her new role, and is the first Black female to be named president of an Atlantic City casino.

Among only a handful of female leaders nationwide, Johnson is an industry veteran with nearly 25 years of leadership experience in hospitality and gaming. Johnson has been with MGM resorts since 2015, and has held leadership positions at major U.S. properties, most recently serving as president and chief operating officer of MGM National Harbor in Maryland and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Mississippi.

GLI

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has promoted Karen Sierra-Hughes to vice president of Latin America and Caribbean.

Sierra-Hughes received Latin American Gaming Hall of Fame’s prestigious Recognition Award at the 2019 Juegos Miami gaming conference. She is a sought-after speaker and has appeared at dozens of international gaming conferences around the world.

Sierra-Hughes has been with GLI since 2004, driving GLI’s strategy for both regulatory and business development throughout the Latin America and Caribbean region. Prior to joining GLI, she practiced law in the Republic of Panama and was later appointed legal director of the Panama Gaming Control Board.



HARD ROCK CASINO CINCINNATI

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati (HRCC) has named Eric Wolfman to the post of chief financial officer. He will lead the day-to-day financial operations of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati pending regulatory approval.

For the past 14 years, Wolfman served as vice president and chief financial officer for MGM Resorts International at Gold Strike Tunica, Circus Circus Las Vegas, New York-New York Las Vegas and Luxor Las Vegas.

MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), a master developer of integrated entertainment resorts worldwide, has appointed Kevin Lowry as assistant general manager of Mohegan Sun Connecticut. Within this new role, he will be responsible for finance, gaming, cashiering, tenant and retail operations at Mohegan Sun.

As an integral part of the Mohegan Sun team since its establishment, Lowry has served as the former vice president and chief financial officer for Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun Pocono.

SAN MANUEL BAND OF MISSION INDIANS

Laurens Vosloo has been named chief executive officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

Since joining San Manuel in 2014 as chief financial officer for San Manuel Casino, Vosloo has helped realize both stability and economic growth for the tribe. In his new role, he will be responsible for all day-to-day leadership and operations of San Manuel Tribal Government Operations, San Manuel Casino and other entities.