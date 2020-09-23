Global Payments Gaming Solutions has been named one of the founding members of the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) International Gaming Institute’s research collaborative on cashless and beyond. The research collaborative, to be housed at the UNLV International Gaming Institute, will leverage its founding members’, like Global Payments Gaming Solutions, existing technological, operational, and marketplace strengths to create a leadership position on responsible gaming, which will be a crucial consideration in any forthcoming cashless wagering conversations.

Taking its inspiration from the National Center for Responsible Gaming, the Collaborative’s objective is to provide a neutral, scientific, data-driven foundation for policymakers and regulators to make sound decisions in the future.

"To date, responsible gaming (RG) policy on cashless wagering has been driven more by perception rather than data. Very little scientific research exists on actual customer behavior when cashless systems are deployed,” said Alan Feldman, Feldman, distinguished fellow, responsible gaming, IGI, project director. “As a result, policies can be based on worries or beliefs rather than facts and scientific methodologies. It is thus important to evaluate and study the potential unintended consequences of these current policies in order to inform future RG policy. We are appreciative to have industry partners like, Global Payments, that place as much importance on responsible gaming as we do.”

As a founding member, Global Payments Gaming Solutions will play an active role within the collaborative to support the group’s goal of identifying and addressing the most prominent concerns and questions regarding cashless wagering. The collaborative will also provide a thorough and objective evaluation of the accumulated evidence and data on each of the researched topics.

“The rise of cashless gaming and wagering has led to conversations around the safety and security of the practice, especially as the need for cashless gaming solutions has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christopher Justice, president, Global Payments Gaming Solutions and participating member of the Collaborative. “Global Payments Gaming Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide industry leadership and expertise to support the Collaborative’s research efforts. Additionally, we recently launched VIP Mobility, the industry’s first mobile solution enabling true cashless casino gaming, to provide a more secure, more enjoyable gaming experience in a cashless manner, while also delivering greater, and more effective, consumer protection for responsible gaming.”

Global Payments Gaming Solutions will be joined by Sightline, Everi, Worldpay and Freedom Pay as additional founding members of the Collaborative.