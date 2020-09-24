Ainsworth Game Technology announced a new partnership with SoftGamings, a B2B casino platform provider and gaming systems aggregator. Ainsworth’s casino slot games will be available through SoftGamings European and UK platform and real-money gaming operator network.

Ainsworth’s General Manager of Interactive and Online, Jason Lim said: “We are excited to be partnering with SoftGamings in continuing our expansion into the European Real Money Gaming market and look forward to growing the online business with our latest land based games.”.

“Inking the partnership deal with Ainsworth Game Technology is a huge step forward and an important milestone for SoftGamings," said SoftGamings’ Director of Partnerships, Irina Sazonova. "We are happy to welcome the company to our family that already features 100+ providers and more than 3,000 games. Moreover, we are thrilled to offer Ainsworth’s games to our clients via SoftGamings’ unified API integration platform and look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with the provider.”