Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS casino management system has successfully launched slot machine cleaning and customer care solutions at seven different casino locations since first released in June.

In a matter of weeks, the company developed, tested and deployed a system-delivered solution to help optimize slot machine cleaning between uses, and offered it at no cost to SYNKROS customers, according to a press release. It is part of Konami’s ongoing efforts to deliver meaningful support to the health, safety and recovery initiatives of gaming industry operators. SYNKROS’ solutions include a mix of real-time communications, alerts and report analytics, designed to empower casino floor staff and supervising teams to monitor and manage slot machine disinfecting between uses.

SYNKROS’ slot machine cleaning and customer care solutions allow players to request slot machine cleaning from the player tracking LCD display, which triggers e-mail, SMS text or administrative alerts to cleaning crew members. After a player has finished their play session, the machine will switch to an automated “Waiting to be Sanitized” message. Once a cleaning crew member has completed cleaning, the machine will switch to an automated “This machine has been sanitized” message, with a time stamp identifying when the last cleaning occurred.