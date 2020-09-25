Could you be due for a change to your casino security surveillance system? With exciting advances being made to surveillance products, which especially lend themselves to the casino industry? Are operators missing out on the most modern solutions? Could jobs be made easier and more effective with an IP network or HD products?

If it’s been a long time since your last casino security system review, it could be time for an update. Maybe you’ve done things the same way for a while and don’t know what capabilities new cameras have—this is very normal for many professionals who have worked in the casino industry for a long time. But did you know that you might no longer be meeting regulatory compliance with your existing solution?

If you think your casino security system is fine as it is, please read on… this article offers surprising insights into how you could improve your solution, without an entire, pricey overhaul.

SOME IMPROVEMENTS TO CONSIDER