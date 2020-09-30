Scientific Games Corporation was selected by long-term partner Hard Rock International to deliver its OpenSports and OpenGaming solutions across regulated markets in the U.S.

Initially, Scientific Games will deploy its OpenSports digital and retail solutions for Hard Rock International in Iowa and New Jersey. The company will be the exclusive provider of sportsbooks operating under the Hard Rock brand across the agreed states. Hard Rock International will also power their iGaming offering in New Jersey with Scientific Games' OpenGaming solution via the Hard Rock Casino apps and HardRockCasino.com.

Scientific Games' OpenGaming solution will deliver the player account platform across all Hard Rock International digital solutions in the two states.

"The Hard Rock brand is instantly recognizable on a global scale and to extend our partnership with them once again is testament to our product development capabilities across iGaming and Sports in the US. As the digital team of Scientific Games, we have deep expertise across igaming and sports and we're looking forward to working with the great team at Hard Rock," said Jordan Levin, group CEO, digital for Scientific Games.

"We wanted to take our offering to the next level and Scientific Games and its product offering fit the bill perfectly," said Kresimir Spajic, SVP online gaming and sports betting at Hard Rock International. "The company's sports betting technology is second to none, while the launch of OpenGaming in New Jersey allows us to expand our already strong casino offering in the state. These are exciting times for Hard Rock International as we bring even more entertaining experiences to our loyal customer base."

As part of the extended relationship, Hard Rock will offer its players the ultimate omni-channel sports betting and igaming experiences driven by Scientific Games' robust and scalable technology.