Aristocrat Technologies' new Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game is an out-of-this-world experience, and the game made its Earthly premiere September 24th at M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas.

On September 24th and 25th, VIP guests boarded the Captain's Bridge direct from the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation TV show and get their photo taken in a unique 180-degree camera experience. Promotions for mychoice loyalty program members ran through September 27th, and the Captain's Bridge will remain at the M through October 4th.

"We strive to find the industry's latest and best slot products to offer our loyal M customers," said Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager. "We have placed a priority on bringing innovative, experience-driven gaming, such as the new Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game to the property."

"We are excited to bring this game to market and to launch it with our incredible partners at M Resort Spa Casino. At Aristocrat, we are big fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Our design and development teams have taken their passion for this show and created an innovative game featuring sights and sounds from the series that takes full advantage of our EDGE X cabinet's cinematic design," said Jon Hanlin, Aristocrat's senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics.

Aristocrat's landmark EDGE X cabinet has players on the EDGE of their seats with excitement. The Star Trek: The Next Generation game was created by license from ViacomCBS Consumer Products.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game's bold design takes players to Warp 9 in this exciting slot game voyage. The game is heavily themed and feature rich, including Warp 9 Spins, Borg Assimilation Bonus, Make It So Scatter Boost, and Encounter Free Games.