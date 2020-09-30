Konami Gaming, Inc. announced that its award-winning SYNKROS has been named the exclusive casino management system of the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno and SAHARA Las Vegas. Players can enjoy connected, single card rewards across locations. Grand Sierra Resort is the largest casino resort in Northern Nevada, with more than 1,300 slot games, 50 table games, and nearly 2,000 guest rooms. SAHARA Las Vegas is set to become the first Las Vegas Strip resort to go live with SYNKROS and Konami's Konetic Employee App— driving catered rewards and convenience to guests across its 60,000 square foot gaming floor, five-star dining options and three hotel towers.

"SYNKROS was selected to power Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas due to Konami's reputation for high system reliability, demonstrated desire for partnership, and clear commitment to helping our business succeed," said Christopher Abraham, senior vice president of marketing at Meruelo Gaming. "Working with Konami, our world-class gaming resorts have the assurance of a technology partner that truly understands our business and how each casino operates uniquely therein. Those details make a difference to us and our players."

With the upcoming SYNKROS launch, Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas will utilize the same card system for the first time—granting seamless loyalty rewards for members across both destinations. Team members are also slated to benefit from the launch of SYNKROS' Konetic Employee App, with a slot dispatch module that empowers casino floor personnel to receive, manage, and respond to service calls through a secure mobile app. This technology and more are founded upon SYNKROS' unprecedented 99.99% system uptime and highly reliable system architecture, for long-term performance and scalability.

"We believe SYNKROS is the very best solution available. Konami's commitment to investing the time and attention to this business made our choice easy," said Abraham. "The resorts are excited to move forward with this great new system and partnership."

"Grand Sierra Resort and SAHARA Las Vegas are iconic Nevada resort destinations that we're thrilled to work alongside in driving new technology to the space, as is the case with the upcoming Konetic mobile launch," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Both resorts have an energy, enthusiasm, and earned popular regard that Konami is proud to share in supporting."