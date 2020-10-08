MGM Resorts International is recognized for making significant investments in clean energy according to the latest Solar Means Business report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The annual report tracks both on-site and off-site installations, highlighting the strong appeal of cost-saving solar energy for American businesses.

In 2018, MGM Resorts and Invenergy announced the development of a 100-megawatt solar array. At full production, the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array, in Nevada, will provide up to 90 percent of total daytime power needs across MGM Resorts' 13 Las Vegas Strip properties, representing nearly 70 million square feet of buildings. Construction on the solar array will be completed by mid-2021.

The MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 27,000 homes for a year. The array will be made up of 300,000 panels covering 700 acres and MGM Resorts will use all the energy that the array generates.

"We're proud to be recognized by the SEIA for our commitment to solar energy," said Henry Shields executive director of analytics for the MGM Resorts design and development group. "Our multiple solar array projects embody not only the long legacy we have for our environmentally responsible practices, but also the hopes we have for future generations to come."

In December 2019, MGM Resorts built a 1.13-megawatt 3,000-panel solar canopy atop MGM Springfield's parking garage. The array is expected to generate more than 1,600 megawatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power nearly 10 percent of the 2 million-square-foot casino, hotel and entertainment complex.

In addition to building the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array, in 2016 MGM Resorts completed expansion of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center rooftop solar array. The expanded solar array has more than 26,000 photovoltaic panels and produces a combined 8.3 MW dc of electricity. At full production, the system supplies 25 percent of the power demand of the entire Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino campus.

"The world's most recognizable brands are walking the walk when it comes to their clean energy commitments," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. "Businesses are choosing solar energy because it can significantly curb their energy costs and add predictability during these uncertain times. We expect that the corporate sector will make greater investments in solar as businesses make and follow through on clean energy commitments to address the climate crisis."