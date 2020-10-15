Konami Gaming, Inc. hosted a WINovation travelling road show at Ocean Casino Resort, featuring their latest and greatest gaming products. This event, housed in Konami’s WINovation trailer, was held in Ocean’s Porte Cochere Monday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 14. Media guests were invited to visit on Tuesday, October 13, where interviews were available with Konami’s EVP and COO, Tom Jingoli.



In the coming weeks following Konami’s road show, Ocean Casino Resort will debut six brand-new All Aboard slot machines. Ocean will be the first casino in the Northeast to house the international sensation All Aboard, featuring the base games “Dynamite Dash” and “Piggy Pennies.”



All Aboard has become a runaway train of player fun. Konami Gaming, Inc.’s new premium linked progressive series is barreling its way to Ocean Casino Resort appearing exclusively in the revolutionary DIMENSION 49J cabinet. Players ride the rails for a symbol-driven linked progressive jackpot plus a boxcar full of credit prizes with Stay & Spin credit-collect bonus action.



Straight from a highly successful run in Australia, All Aboard is a proven hit that’s ready to roll onto Ocean’s casino floor. Coupled with two base games—Dynamite Dash, where a friendly frontiersman leads players on a journey to paydirt in a 5-reel Multiple Lines® extravaganza to strike gold. Credit collect features and integrated progressive jackpot opportunities blaze the trail to winning.



The other game is Piggy Pennies, a charming, crowned piggy bank character makes players squeal with excitement as they play for premium payouts. It is a fun, light-hearted way toward some serious jackpots, so players will want to put their caboose in this game’s seat.