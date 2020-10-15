Scientific Games Corporation has extended its major partnership with BetMGM and the group’s associated brands in the U.S. BetMGM is a leading sports betting a gaming joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings.

“Extending our well-established partnership with BetMGM is a sign of our commitment to the U.S. iGaming market and successful collaboration between our companies," said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president gaming, digital for Scientific Games. “As part of the deal, we’ll be providing BetMGM with cutting-edge content and better game and player management tools - all to deliver the ultimate online casino experience to their player base. The work our teams have undertaken to establish OpenGaming as the go-to entertainment platform is second to none and we’re looking forward to working with the BetMGM team as they expand across the U.S.”

As part of the extended partnership, BetMGM will operate the company’s OpenGaming product suite, including the Open Gaming System ( OGS ), which incorporates market-leading in-house content and third-party games. The operator will also have access to the latest player engagement tools including Free Spins and innovative jackpot features to drive their iGaming offering.