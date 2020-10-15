Experience exciting TRUE 3D effects with IGT’s Phoenix Rising 3D. This eye-popping fantasy theme, 75-payline game features a free games bonus and a four-level progressive jackpot.

The free games bonus is triggered when three to five scattered fireball symbols appear simultaneously on reels one to five. These symbols combine in the middle of the screen to become one big 3D fireball. When triggered, the player makes five picks that are added together and then awarded as the total number of free games to be played in the bonus. The free games bonus can also be retriggered within the bonus round for up 100 free games.

When three wheel symbols stop on the screen, they move to the middle and fire will cover the entire screen which will activate the Wheel Progressive Playoff. The player will then spin the progressive jackpot prize wheel and win the prize wherever the arrow points to when the wheel stops. This immersive 3x5 reel game is available on IGT’s AXXIS TRUE 3D cabinet.