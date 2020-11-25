Oregon-based Three Rivers Casino is bolstering its already-enhanced guest and employee safety protocols with new UV-C air purification disinfection systems at its Florence and Coos Bay casinos.

The advanced ultraviolet air disinfection and purification systems, V-PAC Pro, are designed and manufactured by Ultraviolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) and meet both Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to press materials.

Three Rivers Casino Resorts, which have reported zero positive COVID-19 cases to-date, have implemented enhanced safety measures at both its Three Rivers Casino properties, including regular surface cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene protocols, face covering protocols for guests and employees, and now, air purification for smoke and odors and continuous air disinfection.